County Recorder offers Saturday service Aug. 14

For birth, death & marriage certificates only

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Recorder Ernie Dronenburg will be offering expanded office hours with a Saturday “no appointment necessary” walk-in day on Aug. 14, to meet pent-up pandemic period demand for birth, death, and marriage certificates (all vital records).

Currently, the office requires appointments during the week, but this event will not require appointments for what Dronenburg has dubbed “Vital Records Day.” The Saturday walk-in service is only offered at the Recorder’s Chula Vista, San Marcos, and Santee locations.

Dronenburg is proud to offer these additional services to meet the unusually high demand from the back-to-school season (birth certificates are required to register) and for folks getting back to work. Customers can walk-in to select locations on “Vital Records Day” between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive a copy of their birth, death, and marriage certificates.

Dronenburg commented, “Customer service is my number one priority, and this is part of our effort to always put customers first.”

Chula Vista Office: 590 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910

San Marcos Office: 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Santee Office: 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

The County Recorder’s office maintains birth, death, and marriage records for events that occurred within San Diego County.

The cost of a Birth Certificate is $28; the cost of a Death Certificate is $21; and the cost of a Marriage Certificate is $15. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. Vital Records requests can also be made by mail or online at http://www.VitalChek.com.

For more information, visit http://www.sdarcc.com.

Submitted by the San Diego County Recorder's office.