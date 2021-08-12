Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CTK to host showing of 'Greater'

 
Last updated 8/12/2021 at 2:37pm



FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church is hosting a free showing of the film "Greater" Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mission Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The movie will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Dinner concessions (pizza, hot dogs, etc.) will be available for purchase at 5 p.m. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Families and friends are invited to attend.

The movie is an inspiring film about a young Christian man who overcomes all sorts of obstacles to achieve his dream to be a football player at the University of Arkansas. His faith in Christ, instilled in him by his mother, brother and other male mentors is the key to his success. For more information, go to greaterthemovie.com.

To register for the movie, go to https://ctkfb.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/912935.

Submitted by Christ the King Lutheran Church.

 

