Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Dr. Clements retires

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/12/2021 at 3pm

Dr. Douglas Clements, of Inland Eye Specialists, is retiring after more than 40 years in Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – After a very long and rewarding career, Dr. Douglas Clements, a board-certified ophthalmologist, is retiring from his medical practice at Inland Eye Specialists. While Clements enjoyed caring for his many patients, he is now looking forward to spending more time with his family. He hopes to focus more time on gardening, collecting antiquarian books and prints, and assisting his wife with her antique business.

Clements has been a member of the Fallbrook Rotary Club for over 40 years, regularly provided complimentary eye exams to preschoolers, and gave free lectures on eye health to various civic organizations. He received his medical degree and ophthalmology training at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine in 1969.

Clements has served as an active member of the California Medical Association and was affiliated with both the Fallbrook and Sharp Murrieta hospitals. Throughout his long and distinguished career, he took great care with each patient's visual needs. It was not uncommon for Clements to take a little extra time with his patients to understand their concerns while reviewing their care, condition, and therapeutic options.

As an ophthalmologist, Clements was trained to diagnose and treat eye diseases, including vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts and glaucoma. He will be greatly missed. Doctors Johnson, Tew, Coleman, and Cooper at Inland Eye Specialists will continue to offer quality eye care, including LASIK, laser retina surgery, refractive surgery, and lens replacement operations to all of Clements' patients.

A reception with light refreshments will be held to honor him Friday, Aug, 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Inland Eye Specialists, 521 East Elder Street.

Submitted by Inland Eye Specialists.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/12/2021 16:26