Dr. Clements retires

FALLBROOK – After a very long and rewarding career, Dr. Douglas Clements, a board-certified ophthalmologist, is retiring from his medical practice at Inland Eye Specialists. While Clements enjoyed caring for his many patients, he is now looking forward to spending more time with his family. He hopes to focus more time on gardening, collecting antiquarian books and prints, and assisting his wife with her antique business.

Clements has been a member of the Fallbrook Rotary Club for over 40 years, regularly provided complimentary eye exams to preschoolers, and gave free lectures on eye health to various civic organizations. He received his medical degree and ophthalmology training at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine in 1969.

Clements has served as an active member of the California Medical Association and was affiliated with both the Fallbrook and Sharp Murrieta hospitals. Throughout his long and distinguished career, he took great care with each patient's visual needs. It was not uncommon for Clements to take a little extra time with his patients to understand their concerns while reviewing their care, condition, and therapeutic options.

As an ophthalmologist, Clements was trained to diagnose and treat eye diseases, including vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts and glaucoma. He will be greatly missed. Doctors Johnson, Tew, Coleman, and Cooper at Inland Eye Specialists will continue to offer quality eye care, including LASIK, laser retina surgery, refractive surgery, and lens replacement operations to all of Clements' patients.

A reception with light refreshments will be held to honor him Friday, Aug, 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Inland Eye Specialists, 521 East Elder Street.

Submitted by Inland Eye Specialists.