FAA Issues Fines Against `Unruly Passengers' Including Four Who Flew Out of SD
Last updated 8/19/2021 at 5:17pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced today that it is proposing more than $500,000 in civil penalties against airline
passengers for ``alleged unruly behavior,'' including more than $50,000 in fines against four people who flew out of San Diego.
The unnamed passengers referenced in an FAA statement were levied fines for not complying with a facemask mandate as well as drinking alcohol
that wasn't served by the airline.
Three passengers on a Jan. 29 Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas were fined $13,000 each for ``allegedly refusing to comply...
Reader Comments(0)