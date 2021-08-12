FAA Issues Fines Against `Unruly Passengers' Including Four Who Flew Out of SD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced today that it is proposing more than $500,000 in civil penalties against airline

passengers for ``alleged unruly behavior,'' including more than $50,000 in fines against four people who flew out of San Diego.

The unnamed passengers referenced in an FAA statement were levied fines for not complying with a facemask mandate as well as drinking alcohol

that wasn't served by the airline.

Three passengers on a Jan. 29 Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas were fined $13,000 each for ``allegedly refusing to comply...