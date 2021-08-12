Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

FAA Issues Fines Against `Unruly Passengers' Including Four Who Flew Out of SD

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/19/2021 at 5:17pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced today that it is proposing more than $500,000 in civil penalties against airline

passengers for ``alleged unruly behavior,'' including more than $50,000 in fines against four people who flew out of San Diego.

The unnamed passengers referenced in an FAA statement were levied fines for not complying with a facemask mandate as well as drinking alcohol

that wasn't served by the airline.

Three passengers on a Jan. 29 Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas were fined $13,000 each for ``allegedly refusing to comply...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021