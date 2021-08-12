Fire rescue personnel brave deep brush in collaborative effort

Three North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) fire engines, one battalion vehicle, a medic crew, San Diego County Sheriff's department, CHP and a ASTREA helicopter spent two hours last night in a collaborative rescue mission searching for a red pick-up truck that reportedly drove off the freeway and crashed down the embankment just south of the Mission Rd. offramp, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

File PHoto San Diego County Sheriff's Department ASTREA helicopter.

The call came in at 1:49 am Monday night, Aug 16. "NCFPD personnel hiked down into the ravine and traversed up and down with flashlights and helmet lights to guide them through the thick vegetation, which was as tall as they were," according to PIO Choi.

The truck was found at 2:33 am. The person who reported the crash was on scene to point crews in the right direction, although NCFPD personnel had to hike through the rough drainage terrain for at least 750 feet before the truck was found.

After finding the crashed vehicle, the truck was empty. The crews continued to look in the area for a victim, but no one was found. "ASTREA was a great assistance utilizing infrared equipment, but they found no heat sensors," said PIO Choi.

The suspected driver was found 20 minutes later walking down Hwy 395 and confessed he was in the truck when it went off the road. It was reported that the CHP arrested him on a DUI.