NCFPD uses rescue training to carry hiker down Monserate Mountain

Julie Reeder

Publisher

"The North County Fire Protection District was called at 7:42 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, to Monserate Mountain when a middle-aged female had a leg injury that required help getting down the mountain," said NCFP PIO John Choi. NCFPD has special training for these types of rescues.

Choi said, "The female hiker was at the top of the mountain and the rescue required a Stokes basket with a wheel and a five-person team including both engine and ambulance personnel." A battalion chief was also on site.

He explained that the patient in the Stokes basket is carried down the mountain feet first by the crew and the last man is the tow anchor or the stabilizing force in the back which is controlling the overall weight in case someone loses their footing. They are holding a piece of webbing as an added level of safety.

NCFPD personnel were able to drive a 4 x 4 battalion vehicle up to the "mid point" on the mountain where they got out and hiked the rest of the way to reach the woman. They arrived on scene with the hiker at the top of the mountain at 8:47 p.m.., according to Choi.

Once there, they packaged the woman and secured her in the Stokes basket and carried her down to the battalion vehicle that delivered her to the ambulance waiting at the bottom of the mountain at about 9:40 p.m.

The female hiker was then transported to Palomar Hospital.