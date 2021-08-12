Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

San Diego County reports 11 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, no deaths

 
Last updated 8/18/2021 at 5:08am

File Photo

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County's latest daily COVID-19 numbers show 11 additional coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and two were sent to intensive care. There were zero deaths.

A total of 13,223 tests were reported Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive tests over the past week was 8.6%, 1738 new positive tests - the highest one-day total since late January. It is not known how many of these positive test results were of people who were symptomatic.

Officials expect the number of reported cases to continue to increase as more schools and businesses are requiring COVID testing.

Tuesday's data increased the cumulative case count to 317,058 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported, and that number remained

3,824.

 

