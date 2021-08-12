San Diego County, Water Authority partner on efficiency rebates

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of San Diego County are eligible for increased water-use efficiency rebates under

a partnership announced today between the county's Watershed Protection Program and the San Diego County Water Authority.

The program could save money for residential, commercial, and agricultural customers who make landscape upgrades designed to improve the region's climate resilience and reduce the flow of pollutants into waterways.

"Drought conditions across the west are a reminder of the importance of water-efficiency upgrades, and these rebates offer a great opportunity to

get involved,'' said Kelley Gage, director of water resources for the water authority. "With a WaterSmart approach, we can reduce water-use and maintain climate-friendly landscapes that help sustain our quality of life in San Diego County.''

The newly enhanced incentives include rebates that start at $3 per square foot for turf replacement, $60 per smart controller station, $65 per

rain barrel, and up to $450 per cistern. The agencies are also offering technical assistance to upgrade larger landscapes on multifamily and commercial

properties, and a cost-share with agricultural growers to make water-saving upgrades.

The program includes outreach and education to commercial, industrial and residential properties in unincorporated areas of the county. In addition

to the programs administered by the water authority, the county is offering rebates for upgrades including rain gardens, gutters, permeable pavement, and regular septic system pumping.

"The county is committed to reducing stormwater pollution to help protect water and foster healthy communities,'' said Scott Norris, land use

environmental planning manager with the county. ``Partnering with the water authority allows us to offer even more resources to help unincorporated

residents and business owners upgrade their properties with incentives that can cover a large portion of the costs and actively contribute to protecting our waterways for everyone.''

On Monday, Gary Croucher, the board chair of the San Diego County Water Authority, issued a statement in response to the U.S. Bureau of

Reclamation announcing the first formal shortages on the Colorado River for 2022.

"Declining water availability on the Colorado River and worsening drought conditions statewide underscore the importance of collective actions to

ensure reliable water supplies not only for today but for next year and for future generations,'' he said. "Thankfully, the San Diego region has prepared

for dry periods and our water supplies will continue to sustain our economy and quality of life.

"At the same time, we are working with our partners at the regional, state, and federal levels to advance water management solutions for the

southwest because we realize that we are all in this together,'' Croucher said. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-17-2021 12:33