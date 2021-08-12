Signature gathering slow for FUHSD recall campaign

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A spokesperson in the effort to recall Fallbrook Union High School District President Dianne Summers, says leaders of the campaign are looking for help.

The Registrar of Voters approved for recall proponents to start gathering signatures in late May. In three months, they have gathered a couple of hundred signatures, said Sherry Weishaar, a spokesperson for reclaimfbschools.com. She said the group of concerned parents organizing the drive is hoping to get more people actively supporting the effort.

Weishaar said she expects a mailer being sent by Reclaim California to increase interest and that the group felt positive they could gather 6,000 or more signatures by Sept. 23.

She also said that the July 17 drive-thru signature gathering in the parking lot of the library was effective because many of the people who came are now becoming involved by sharing with their friends.

Weishaar said she didn’t want to discuss the option of failure, but if they were short of the necessary signatures of voters, the effort was still effective.

“That’s not our ultimate goal, but we are still getting the word out about problems in the district,” Weishaar said. “We have also been able to find two outstanding candidates for the 2022 election when there are three seats on the ballot, including Mrs. Summers.”

The best way to become involved is through the group’s webpage, Weishaar said, adding that volunteers will continue to drive to the home of anyone wanting to sign an official recall petition.

For more information or to join the group, email to [email protected]