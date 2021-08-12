Single vehicle causes 4-vehicle accident

At 10:58 pm on Saturday night, Aug 14, in the 400 block of Ammunition Rd in Fallbrook, there was a 4-vehicle collision caused by a single sedan, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The sedan was driven by a young woman who hit parked cars. Her car rolled and she was said to be trapped but bystanders pulled her out before the fire department arrived. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to PIO Choi.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.