Truck fire reported on DeLuz Rd.

By Village Staff
Last updated 8/18/2021 at 4:39pm
A call came in at 3:38 pm today of a truck on fire near DeLuz Rd and W. Doherty St.
NCFPD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.
