Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Truck fire reported on DeLuz Rd.

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2021 at 4:39pm

A call came in at 3:38 pm today of a truck on fire near DeLuz Rd and W. Doherty St.

NCFPD responded and was able to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/19/2021 08:52