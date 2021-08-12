Woman alleges 'fake church' soliciting at local grocery stores

A man with the Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ solicits funds outside Major Market.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook woman has launched a drive to let locals know she believes the people in front of Albertson's and Major Market soliciting donations are not someone to help. Instead, she suggests giving to local organizations.

The solicitors wear white uniforms similar in appearance to the Salvation Army workers.

"Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ is about as opposite of the Salvation Army as possible, except for their costumes," Fallbrook resident Dr. Karen Dubrule claimed. "Other than these slick street whites, this group is not at all transparent, does not have any record nationally explaining how its funds are used, has no record of giving grants to local food banks, and whose entire track record as a religion seems to be confined to doing the necessary legal paperwork and then mimicking a religion in all the methods open to bodies of worship to fund their operations."

The organization is based in Covina and its solicitors are allegedly bussed from there or Riverside in the mornings and picked up in the evening, she said.

"When this sect publicly masquerades as an actual religion, all religious groups are debased as charades," Debrule said. "There are many local organizations that need support."

Pastor Richard Koole of LifePoint Church in Fallbrook also had concerns.

"I'm going to let my congregation know that what appears to be a worthwhile cause is not what it appears," the pastor said." I have some grave concerns."

Koole said he was also going to let other pastors know about the Village News article.

Debrule said she has posted signs on the pillars at the Fallbrook stores to warn shoppers about the group. She said she has also spoken to management at the stores, saying market representatives told her that the stores have tried to oust the solicitors based on entrances and fire lanes being blocked. However, Debrule said, it's been difficult to have them removed since the group contends it has the right to be there.

"None of their operations do any helping, preaching or even basic worshipping," Debrule opined.

A representative from Missionary Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ, Maria Suarez, reached by phone on July 29, said the organization has solicitation permits throughout Southern California.

Suarez said she was speaking from the organization's headquarters in Covina and that the goal of the Missionary Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ is indeed Christ-based.

"Our volunteer missionaries solicit funds in many areas to support our addiction programs," Suarez said, adding that the programs Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ are soliciting for, "Are mostly 3-month rehab programs that are free and located in different states."

Suarez declined to state where the rehab locations are situated and the Village News has been unable to obtain that information.

"Our primary outreach is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ," Suarez added. "That's our purpose. We also pray for the ill and try to be open to the needs of people."

The church has devotions on Friday and Saturday, she said, and traditional services on the weekend. They also have food drives and meet other needs of people, she explained.

Dubrule presents a different picture.

"Just check online to see the lawsuits against them," she said. "These guys in white suits are fake church representatives. They pretend to be collecting money for a good cause, but the Missionary Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ is not a true church."

Managers of Albertsons and Major Market said that only the property managers have authority to make them leave, Dubrule added.

Dubrule claims that an attorney for Albertsons replied to her letter and said the organization is not a church and that they are breaking the law by not following code for soliciting in front of grocery stores.

The Missionary Church of the Disciples of Jesus Christ is an evangelical nonprofit religious organization consisting of 2,000 to 3,000 members throughout North America and Latin America, according to Wikipedia.

Dubrule suggested residents instead give to a local ministry such as the Fallbrook Food Pantry.