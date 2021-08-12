Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen dramatically over the last month. Unfortunately, one of the main reasons is due to the growing prevalence of the Delta variant. According to our County Public Health Officials, the Delta variant is more contagious. There is some good news, thankfully hospitalizations and the need for ICU beds remain well within the capacities of our local healthcare system to handle and manage. A main reason for this is because more than two-thirds of San Diego County is fully vaccinated.

According to San Diego County’s Public Health officials, the risk from the Delta variant is lower for those who are fully vaccinated. Throughout the last year, we have done an excellent job protecting the most vulnerable and it shows with over 86% of seniors 65 years and older having been fully vaccinated.

While I’m against vaccine passports and don’t believe this should be forced upon anyone, I am encouraging all eligible San Diegans to get the shot. With the Delta variant prevalent throughout the County, now is the time for those who have been waiting to get the vaccine. Our wonderful healthcare workers have developed a safe and effective vaccine in a record amount of time. Now we must do our part. Let’s beat this virus once and for all, by getting the shot.