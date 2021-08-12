I have a dream. Yes, I have a dream that our land will once again be a land of liberty and justice for all. That the Bible and the Ten Commandments will once again be taught in our schools and not critical race theory which divides us and teaches us to hate each other. That will be a thing of the past. God hates Critical Race Theory. Proverbs 8:16 has this to say:

The seven things God hates

A proud look

A lying tongue

Hands that shed innocent blood

A heart that devises wicked imaginations,

Feet that are swift in running to mischief,

A false witness that speaks lies

He that sows discord among brethren

I have a dream that chastity and purity will be in the hearts of our students and there will be positive peer pressure among students to do their best and honor God at all times.

I have a dream that one day, and soon, Roe v. Wade will be struck down and the lives of innocent babies will be spared.

I have a dream that one of those innocent babies will be a great leader and lead this great nation of ours as the President of the United States of America.

I have a dream that the Spirit of the Fear of The Lord will sweep the California Teachers Association, Fallbrook Union High School, and that this great land of ours will honor God in our schools and prosper. If we remove Him, we will perish.

Board members, choose who you will serve. Will you choose liberty and justice for all, or will you choose the will of the California Teachers Association. Will you protect the integrity of Fallbrook Union High School and the integrity of this great land by honoring God? I pray you do. If you will not, it’s time for you to step down.

I love America and Fallbrook, and am grateful to God for the privilege of living here since 1979.

Carol Osgrove