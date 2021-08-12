Fallbrook Pop Warner recognizes sponsors

Participating in the free physical event for Pop Warner athletes are, from left, front row, Ivan Sosa (FPW player agent), Zachary Dudley (FPW flag football player), Vanessa Hain (office lead/registration clerk), Melinda Petralba (medical assistant), Anna Miller, DO (family medicine and aesthetic medicine – RFMG), Luke Dudley (FPW 10U football player), Pedro M. Nieto Jr. (FPW president); back row, Brandon Miller, DO (family medicine physician - RFMG), Jason Plovier (FPW equipment manager), Vanessa Fischer (medical assistant), Stephany Macedo (registration clerk), Jessica Mondragon (medical assistant) Floyd Dudley (FPW 10U head coach).

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is in full season already, However, it would not be possible without the support of some amazing sponsors. On Saturday, July 10, the local office of Rancho Family Medical Group hosted a free physical event for the Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer athletes.

Each season Dr. Brandon Miller, his wife, Dr. Anna Miller, and several friends and family streamline this event to ensure each athlete is healthy enough to compete in their chosen sport. Dr. Anna Miller said, "One of our favorite times of the year is doing the PW sports physicals, which allows us to interact with our young Warriors. We have volunteered for the physicals every year since returning to Fallbrook in 2011, after getting out of the military. It gives us great pleasure to give back to the community."

With so many athletes taking advantage of this event, Dr. Miller requested assists from local doctors, Dr. Bob Pace and Dr. Paul Brydon.

Pedro M. Nieto, PW President said "It is greatly appreciated the time that both Dr. Millers and their staff make for our league. It's sponsors like them that make our organization possible."

Athletes have their spines checked, they are measured and weighed and then receive a health check. Paperwork is handed in on the spot and athletes are then ready to take the field. Rancho Family Medical Group not only did a free physical day for PW but for Fallbrook High School as well with the help of All Star PT and Graybill's Dr. Jeffrey Petersen.

Then, on approximately July 23, FPW received $500 of donated equipment and supplies from DICK'S Sporting Goods to get the season going. Jason Plouvier, PW Equipment Manager said, "We greatly appreciate the commitment and support that DICK'S Sporting Goods has shown our Pop Warner league throughout the years." With this new equipment and supplies athletes and coaches can take the field in preparation of an outstanding season.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.