Fallbrook Youth Rugby holds summer season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby held a Summer 7's season from May until July 31 for the youth of Fallbrook. Part of the FYR program is offering referee training for Fallbrook athletes and adults involved in rugby. The training involves concussion training, rules/laws of rugby play, hand and whistle signals and building the confidence needed to interact with coaching staff.

On July 25 at Potter Jr. High, FYR held a six hour referee class and out of the seven attendees, five were from Fallbrook Youth Rugby programs. They were Blake Robinson (a U14 FYR athlete), Nico Cherevchenko (a U14 FYR athlete), Jessie Bidwell Jr. (a U12 FYR athlete), Tiahna Padilla (Fallbrook Girls Rugby). and Jordan Duncan (Fallbrook Girls Rugby). Then on the following Saturday, July 31, four of the five Fallbrook attendees began their referee hands-on training at the FYR home tournament at the Potter Jr. High fields.

Tiahna Padilla lines up with the opposing U14 teams for a scrum. Village News/Courtesy photo

FYR League President Allen Day said, "Becoming a referee is a great asset to any player willing to take the course. It not only gives the player a better understanding of the game, but it also makes the player a better player and is a great way to make some extra spending cash. Without referees being trained, the game of rugby would eventually die out. These kids are helping to promote and keep the game alive. We are proud to have these athletes step up to fill this need."

The importance of this training for future referees is stressed by SoCal referee administrator Bert Moeller, " We have lost all momentum with our youth ref recruiting/training because of the pandemic. If rugby comes back next season (for the Winter 15's 2021) at 1/2 of what it was pre-pandemic, I fear that many games will go uncovered. Allen Day with Fallbrook Youth Rugby has been dedicated to this effort for a few years and, as far as I know, is the only club trying to host ref courses this summer. Congrats Allen on your efforts".

Submitted by Fallbrook Youth Rugby.