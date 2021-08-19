Don't skip these 6 smart moving tips

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

No matter how much you prepare and how excited you are about your new home, moving will always be a bit stressful.

There are endless to-do's and tiring tasks, and once you're finished, there's still unpacking and organizing to be done.

Even so, you can take steps to streamline your relocation and minimize problems.

Are you planning to move properties soon? Take a look at these helpful tips as you get started.

1. Declutter and donate. Your first step should be to declutter your house and donate any items you no longer need. You should do this a few months out – long before you start packing.

2. Start vetting and reserving services early on. Book your packers, movers and moving trucks early on. This will ensure you get the dates you need (as well as the best rates).

3. Pack an overnight bag for each member of the family. Think about what you'll want access to on moving day and on the first night in your new place. Make sure to include snacks, water and anything else you might need.

4. Get creative with packing materials. You don't necessarily need packing peanuts or costly bubble wrap to keep your items safe. Consider using hand towels, dishcloths, blankets, socks and other soft belongings instead. (They need to be packed anyway, after all.)

5. Label boxes systematically. Pack items by room and label each group of boxes with its own color (using stickers or a marker). This makes them easy to spot when loading, unloading and unpacking.

6. Plan for your pets and kids. Little ones and pets could get in the way during the big move, so make sure you arrange for them to stay somewhere safe until you're more settled.

