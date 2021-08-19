Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FFA to serve tri-tip dinner before football games

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 21st year of serving delicious dinners.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Friday, Aug. 20. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $12.

For more information, call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 or just show up. This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All are invited to come and support their nationally recognized FFA and cheer their local football team on to a successful season.

The home football games are:

Aug. 20 against University City High School

Aug. 27 against Sante Fe Christian School

Sept. 10 against Classical Academy High School

Oct. 8 against Valley Center - Homecoming

Oct. 22 against San Pasqual High School

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.

 

