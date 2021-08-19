Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Scarecrow workshops scheduled for September

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:17am

Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photos

Marj Freda crumples newspaper for the body parts of a scarecrow.

FALLBROOK – The Scarecrow workshops kick off in September in preparation for the 10th year celebration of Scarecrow Days Oct. 1 -31. The ScareCREW invites businesses, community groups, or individuals to the workshops to join the fun. They can create, buy, rent or partner a scarecrow.

The ScareCREW volunteers have worked all year long building frames and parts for kits, gathering supplies, creating and building scarecrows The workshops have the equipment, supplies, and design elements needed to help create any type of scarecrow.

Dates for workshops are Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17,18, 23, 24, and 25. They are open from 9 a.m.. to 12 p.m. at 300 N. Brandon Road, Unit 8. To make an

Jackie Heyneman puts the finishing touches on a scarecrow head.

appointment, fill out the form available at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, or contact [email protected]

For businesses or residents who do not have time to build their own scarecrow, the ScareCREW has many scarecrows to rent or buy. Choices include many new unique and original scarecrows created by members. Contact [email protected] for more information.

If competing, the categories are: Artistic Merit, Funniest/humor,Kids/family group, Mechanical/technical, Promoting business, Reduce/Reuse/Recycle, WOW, and Pop Culture.

The workshop participant and rental forms along with rental agreement forms are available to download or pick up at: http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org

Submitted by BJ Maus of the ScareCREW.

 
