Soroptimists donate books

Soroptimist member Sherry Luz, left, and Brenda Avalos, Senior Community Building Coordinator for Community HousingWorks, display some of the books donated by the Soroptimists.

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland recently donated over 600 books for young readers to Community HousingWorks, a nonprofit that develops affordable housing communities for families.

The books were placed in the building's Learning Center at their Vista property on North Santa Fe Avenue. Soroptimist member Sherry Luz collected the books from club members and supporters.

"The books were gently used and were donated by club members with an additional donation from Helen's Book Mark in Escondido," said Luz. Soroptimist supporter Paul Hoffman helped assemble bookcases for the reading alcove to house the books.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.