Tricity Pantry offers food donations at Riverview Church

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:12am



BONSALL – Riverview Church and Tricity Pantry are hosting a food distribution event for families and individuals in need. Recipients are asked to have their trunk clear and ready for the food to be placed into when they arrive. The drive-thru will be open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last, at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane. This event will be held every third Friday of the month, on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Submitted by Riverview Church.

 

