Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

FALLBROOK – The inaugural Hello Autumn! Art Competition is calling all artists in the community to create an "autumn" themed work of art, which will become part of the Fallbrook Harvest Faire in October.

Any artistic medium may be submitted. Artwork should be no larger than 32-inches on any side. See entry rules for more detailed information. Entries must be delivered to Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Sept. 25.

There are three categories. In the two-dimensional and three-dimensional divisions,cash prizes will be awarded in each: first place – $300, second place –$200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place – $100, second place –$75, and third place – $50. The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a cash prize of $150 for their "Chamber Pick."

"Rainbow Forest" is a watercolor by Karen Langer-Baker, one of the artistic mediums that can be entered in the Hello Autumn! Art Competition.

The entries in the competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 South Main Ave., from Oct. 1-22, including the day of the Harvest Faire, Sunday, Oct. 17.

The People's Choice Award can be voted on during October at the Chamber office as well as the day of the Harvest Faire until 4 p.m. The winner of the award will be notified that evening.

To register, contact Anita Kimzey 714-222-2462 or email [email protected]

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce or downloaded online from http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.