Fallrook Music Society is unstoppable

The Camarada ensemble includes, from left, Fred Benedetti, David Buckley, Dana Burnett, Andres Martin & Beth Ross Buckley. More concert information can be found at FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society opens its 44th Annual Concert Season Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. with a return to live music featuring a new venue, a new piano and old friends. "We are so excited to return to live music performances this season at the Mission Theater," said Bob Freaney, Fallbrook Music Society board president.

The concert features Camarada with classical guitarist Fred Benedetti who is well known in Fallbrook circles. "We have been working hard with the Mission Theater and Camarada to be sure that our opening concert is both uplifting and safe," Freaney added. The concert is free, and no tickets are required. Masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status, but not required.

The Mission Theater is a 300-seat auditorium located at 231 North Main Ave. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and seating is general admission. New to this venue is Fallbrook Music Society's Yamaha C-7 grand piano which was purchased using Legacy gifts from long-time supporters. "Fallbrook Music Society is proud to honor Roy and Joyce Ansell, Jane B. Lorenz and Dom and Carol Savoca whose bequests have enabled us to purchase this piano. It is truly a gift to our entire community," said Freaney.

Well known to Fallbrook music circles is Camarada's executive director, Beth Ross Buckley, who has a wide network of extraordinarily talented local musicians from which she draws her ensembles. Buckley served as principal flute of the former San Diego Chamber Orchestra/Orchestra Nova and performs regularly for Broadway San Diego.

Joining Buckley are David Buckley on violin, Fred Benedetti on classical guitar, Dana Burnett on piano and Andrés Martin on bass. The Aug. 22 program features contemporary works from Phillipe Gaubert, Astor Piazzolla and original compositions from Andrés Martin, including his widely acclaimed Unstoppable.

Continued Freaney, "If you love classical guitar and the flair of tango, you won't want to miss this concert! It showcases the Latin American sound and why this genre of contemporary classical music is growing in popularity, not just here in Southern California, but around the world."

More information is available by calling the Music Society at 760-451-8644.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.