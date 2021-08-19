Toby Keith to perform at Pala Casino Spa Resort

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is proud to announce that tickets are officially on sale for Toby Keith's Country Comes To Town Tour, a world-class performance scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 at Pala's Starlight Amphitheater.

"Pala Casino is thrilled to welcome legendary singer and songwriter, Toby Keith, to our state-of-the-art Starlight Theater," said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. "As the entertainment capital of Southern California, we are proud to continue to offer our guests with the best entertainment options in the region. We look forward to announcing more, big-name entertainment acts in the coming months."

A triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – Keith has sold more than 40 million albums and has 32 #1 singles. He has produced a #1 hit every year for 20 years straight, including "Should've Been A Cowboy," "Who's That Man," "Me Too," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" and more. With more than 10 billion streams, the 2021 Toby Keith's Country Comes To Town Tour is his 19th consecutive headlining tour.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request.

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members remains paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Safety measures include:

Masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated; mandatory for guests who are not. All seating is sanitized prior to each show. Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air. Face masks are available at all entrances for all guests, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor.

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Resort & Spa.