Edible bouquets are produced at D'Vine Path

FALLBROOK – The students at D'Vine Path are now utilizing their gardening and agricultural skills to begin a new project, producing edible bouquets using ranch grown flowers and herbs to be sold at the Fallbrook Farmer's Market.

At D'Vine Path, students are taught vocational skills in multiple different pathways, including agriculture. Students work in the vineyard everyday, carefully maintaining the vines and getting them ready for harvest.

The students also work in the garden growing various herbs, fruits, and vegetables in order to expand their knowledge in the agricultural field. They are in charge of watering, weeding, and maintaining each crop. This helps teach the students about responsibility, consistency, and the benefits of growing and consuming produce.

However, after starting to grow dahlias, D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali had a new idea about implementing the students' newfound agricultural passions to produce something beautiful and beneficial to both the students and the consumers.

"It's so fun to see our students' eyes light up when they find out something so beautiful that they cultivated can be so popular at the Farmer's Market," said Batali. "These students are honing their social and merchandising skills every weekend and it shows through their confidence and pride when they explain their products to their customers."

In June, the students began cultivating herbs and edible plants and arranging them into vibrant bouquets. These bouquets may include dahlia flowers, fennel, spearmint, lavender, and more, depending on the season.

All of these plants can be eaten or made into teas, and they all have a wide variety of health benefits. For example, dahlias contain high potassium, riboflavin, and vitamin B6, which help with metabolism, nerve function, liver health, red blood cell production, and more.

Each edible bouquet also comes with a tea bag that can be used to combine the flavors of the plants and herbs by infusing these flavors into a tea.

According to Batali, customers at the Fallbrook Farmer's market are always surprised to learn that dahlias are edible. The edible bouquets have allowed Fallbrook residents as well as D'Vine Path students to expand their knowledge.

The summer edible bouquets can contain dahlias, lavender, spearmint, fennel, sage, and more. Village News/Courtesy photo

Not only that, but these bouquets are a great creative outlet for the students. They are able to utilize their artistic skills by creating colorful arrangements using edible plants and flowers of their choice. Selling these bouquets at the Fallbrook Farmer's Market also provides the students with the opportunity to improve their customer service skills and communication skills. They are able to provide the customers with a unique product, and the students enjoy informing the public about the bouquets and the production process of each plant.

D'Vine Path is also selling aromatic, homegrown rosemary and lavender bundles, homemade tree treasures, succulent wine corks, wine glasses, hand painted cups, D'Vine Path T-shirts, and more.

A limited number of D'Vine Path's edible bouquets are available at the Fallbrook Farmer's Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All plants included are seasonal and are subject to change.

D'Vine Path students and staff look forward to seeing everyone at the Fallbrook Farmer's Market.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.