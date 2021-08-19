FLC needs volunteers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy is offering several volunteer opportunities for residents to help enhance the rural lifestyle and natural beauty of Fallbrook. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Tools and training will be provided, but volunteers should bring water and a mask.

Trails Committee Work Party – Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. – All ages and experience levels are welcome to meet at Palomares House, 1815 South Stage Coach Lane, to caravan to the preserves.

Old Highway 395 Cleanup – Aug. 22, 8 a.m. – Meet across the road from Pala Mesa Resort.

Palomares House Sc...