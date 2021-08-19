Hazards that could be lurking in drinking water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates drinking water quality in public water systems, and strict concentration levels for pollutants and chemicals have long since been established. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Life on Earth would not exist without water. Plants and animals rely on fresh water daily, even more than some people may recognize. In fact, survival experts note that a human can survive without food for anywhere from eight to 21 days, but only three days to a week without adequate water.

Even though water is such a crucial commodity, many waterways and drinking water sources are under attack. Substances people use every day are turning up in rivers, oceans and lakes, affecting not only marine life, but people as well.

It's important to note that the United States has one...