Local volunteers and blood donors needed for busy wildfire season

SAN DIEGO – Many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands in our area,” Debbie Leahy, regional disaster officer, Red Cross Southern California Region, said. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities and as...