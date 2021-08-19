Measurements identify attachment process of E. coli eating bacteria

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Control of E. coli bacteria could possibly be accomplished by the introduction of predatory bacteria such as Bdellovibrio bacteriovorus, and the Aug. 1-5 SPIE optical science conference at the San Diego Convention Center included a presentation by State University of New York at New Paltz associate professor Catherine Herne on microscopy measurements of B. bacteriovorus attaching to and devouring Escherichia coli.

The Aug. 3 presentation Measuring Bacterial Attachment Forces addressed the interaction between Bdello and E. coli. Herne, who teaches in the Dep...