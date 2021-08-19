Parkinson's Support Group resumes in person meetings

FALLBROOK – NCPSG Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. in person. They are transitioning to re-opening in person for this meeting at the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. This month's speaker is Lindsey Unger whose topic will be "Converse with Confidence."

Unger is a certified medical speech-language pathologist with over 10 years of clinical experience working in various settings, including major medical facilities, outpatient rehabilitation, Level I Trauma, Skilled-Nursing, Hospice...