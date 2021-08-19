Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Parkinson's Support Group resumes in person meetings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 12:46pm



FALLBROOK – NCPSG Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. in person. They are transitioning to re-opening in person for this meeting at the Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. This month's speaker is Lindsey Unger whose topic will be "Converse with Confidence."

Unger is a certified medical speech-language pathologist with over 10 years of clinical experience working in various settings, including major medical facilities, outpatient rehabilitation, Level I Trauma, Skilled-Nursing, Hospice...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021