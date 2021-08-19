Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:30pm

This July 8, 2018, file photo shows Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colorado. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday, Aug. 16, in a posting on its website. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi, File)

Tom Krisher

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Awar...



