Village News

U.S. Troops shot at, return fire at Kabul Airport and kill 'armed individuals,' Pentagon says

President addresses the nation

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:29pm

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday, April 16. The news of the attacks came shortly before President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government.

A defiant Biden said that he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Af...



