Agriculture tops $1.8 billion in new crop report
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:45pm
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
Agriculture values topped $1.8 billion for the first time since 2014 and just the third time in 30 years in the County of San Diego's annual Crop Report that covers the 2020 growing season, overcoming decreases in many crop values and reported mixed effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The total value of all agriculture crops and commodities rose just 0.8% in the new Crop Report. But that was enough to push total values from $1,795,528,573 in 2019 to $1,810,326,411.
It was the fourth time in the past five Crop Reports that overall ag...
