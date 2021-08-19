Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Agriculture tops $1.8 billion in new crop report

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:45pm

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Agriculture values topped $1.8 billion for the first time since 2014 and just the third time in 30 years in the County of San Diego's annual Crop Report that covers the 2020 growing season, overcoming decreases in many crop values and reported mixed effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total value of all agriculture crops and commodities rose just 0.8% in the new Crop Report. But that was enough to push total values from $1,795,528,573 in 2019 to $1,810,326,411.

It was the fourth time in the past five Crop Reports that overall ag...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/20/2021 16:36