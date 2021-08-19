Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD renews lease for two portable classrooms

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:19am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 2016, two portable classroom buildings were installed at Bonsall Elementary School. The installation included a five-year lease agreement with Class Leasing, LLC and, on Aug. 11, the Bonsall Unified School District approved a new five-year lease.

The school board's 4-0 vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, approved a lease retroactive to Aug. 1 which will run through July 30, 2026. The school district will pay $69,000 over the five-year period to lease the portable classrooms along with a per-unit dismantling fee of $4,500 and return fee of $2,400 at the e...



