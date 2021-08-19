County permit refunds provide more pandemic assistance to restaurants

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County began notifying restaurants Aug. 12 of $4.5 million in permit fee refunds for the period of March 16, 2020 through June 15, 2021. The amount, which is the result of a recent settlement in a lawsuit brought by a local restaurant group, is in addition to $118.9 million already provided to restaurants by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to help offset the impact of California’s stay-at-home and local public health orders.

