Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Crime prevention officer offers tips on preventing mail theft

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:02pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photos

Heather Mitchell is the new crime prevention specialist at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook Substation.

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

When is mailbox theft not a crime? When it's not reported.

That seems to be the case in Fallbrook, according to Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, recently assigned to the Fallbrook station.

"From May 2021 to August there have been zero reported mailbox thefts in Fallbrook," she noted. However, that doesn't mean the thefts are not occurring.

"One of the big hurdles with actual crime in a community – or the perception – is whether residents are calling in the crime," Mitchell said. "Oftentimes...



