FUHSD approves cafeteria serving line units, kitchen consultant
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:19am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Two Aug. 9 Fallbrook Union High School District board actions will provide improvements to the cafeteria facilities.
One motion approved a proposal from Chereskin Architecture for consultant services to work with regulatory agencies on additional facilities. The school board also approved a contract with ServeSmart K-12 products for replacement serving line units. Both actions passed on 5-0 votes.
Earlier this year, the district contracted with Balfour Beatty to perform renovations at Fallbrook High School including the cafeteria as well as the library, a...
