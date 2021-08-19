FUHSD approves cafeteria serving line units, kitchen consultant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Two Aug. 9 Fallbrook Union High School District board actions will provide improvements to the cafeteria facilities.

One motion approved a proposal from Chereskin Architecture for consultant services to work with regulatory agencies on additional facilities. The school board also approved a contract with ServeSmart K-12 products for replacement serving line units. Both actions passed on 5-0 votes.

Earlier this year, the district contracted with Balfour Beatty to perform renovations at Fallbrook High School including the cafeteria as well as the library, a...