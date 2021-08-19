Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHSD approves cafeteria serving line units, kitchen consultant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:19am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Two Aug. 9 Fallbrook Union High School District board actions will provide improvements to the cafeteria facilities.

One motion approved a proposal from Chereskin Architecture for consultant services to work with regulatory agencies on additional facilities. The school board also approved a contract with ServeSmart K-12 products for replacement serving line units. Both actions passed on 5-0 votes.

Earlier this year, the district contracted with Balfour Beatty to perform renovations at Fallbrook High School including the cafeteria as well as the library, a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/20/2021 18:12