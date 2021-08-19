Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Garden club is celebrating its 90th year

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:49pm

Sun camellia survive in mild climates from California to Florida. Submitted by Janice Phoenix

FALLBROOK – Founded in 1931, Fallbrook Garden Club is one of the oldest clubs in the California Garden Clubs, Inc. family and celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. The club includes more than 150 men and women dedicated to creating and promoting an interest in horticulture, floral and landscape design, conservation and preservation of natural resources as well as civic and environmental responsibility.

Pincushion protea, leucospermum, is an evergreen tropical shrub. Submitted by Janice Phoenix

The Mediterranean climate here allows gardeners to grow almost anything. Members can participate in the group's rose study group, cacti and succulents workshops, herb study group, tours/field trips and garden art workshops.

For more information, visit, https://fallbrookgardenclub.org/events/.

All photos are from members of the Fallbrook Garden Club and were taken in their own yards. More photos from garden club members will be published in the next two or three issues of the Village News.

 

