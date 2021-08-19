Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Home prices continue to rise but signs point to prices leveling

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Home prices are continuing to escalate, according to the Local Market Update for July, but there are signs that recent price increases could be leveling. A local Realtor believes Fallbrook is on the road to having a more balanced housing market.

It’s all about supply and demand, according to Chris Hasvold, owner of Coldwell Banker Villager Properties.

“For the first time in months, there are more listings in July than a year ago July,” the Realtor said. “Yes, it’s still a seller’s market, which means more buyers are looking for a home t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021