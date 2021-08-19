Home prices continue to rise but signs point to prices leveling

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Home prices are continuing to escalate, according to the Local Market Update for July, but there are signs that recent price increases could be leveling. A local Realtor believes Fallbrook is on the road to having a more balanced housing market.

It’s all about supply and demand, according to Chris Hasvold, owner of Coldwell Banker Villager Properties.

“For the first time in months, there are more listings in July than a year ago July,” the Realtor said. “Yes, it’s still a seller’s market, which means more buyers are looking for a home t...