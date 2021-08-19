Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Maie Ellis students help design new mural

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:04pm

Village News/Chloe Shaver photos

This mural can be seen on the outside of the library at Maie Ellis School; the students contributed to the design of the painting.

Chloe Shaver

Village News Intern

Mae Ellis Elementary School is introducing a new mural, painted on the side of the library. The mural, inspired by the students of the school, showcases the school's diversity and incorporates many Fallbrook landmarks. The mural will be presented at the school's Back to School Night for parents, but was finished before the first day of school for students, teachers, and staff to enjoy.

The mural began with students drawing and creating their own designs and ideas for the artwork. Students depicted rainbows, butterflies, a tree in the shape of a heart, and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021