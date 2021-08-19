Maie Ellis students help design new mural

This mural can be seen on the outside of the library at Maie Ellis School; the students contributed to the design of the painting.

Chloe Shaver

Village News Intern

Mae Ellis Elementary School is introducing a new mural, painted on the side of the library. The mural, inspired by the students of the school, showcases the school's diversity and incorporates many Fallbrook landmarks. The mural will be presented at the school's Back to School Night for parents, but was finished before the first day of school for students, teachers, and staff to enjoy.

The mural began with students drawing and creating their own designs and ideas for the artwork. Students depicted rainbows, butterflies, a tree in the shape of a heart, and...