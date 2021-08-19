Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Murder Conviction Upheld for Fallbrook Man in Ex-Girlfriend's Shooting

 
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 11:59pm



FALLBROOK - A state appellate court panel upheld the first-degree murder conviction today for a 29-year-old Fallbrook man who fatally shot

his ex-girlfriend.

Oscar Rodas was convicted by a Vista jury last year and sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for killing fellow Fallbrook resident Yesenia

Becerril on Nov. 1, 2018.

Becerril, 20, was found by San Diego County sheriff's deputies at 12:45 a.m. on the ground in the 1100 block of South Vine Street.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Prosecutors alleged the relationship was abusive...



