California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:36pm
Eugene Garcia and Christopher Weber
The Associated Press
QUINCY, Calif. (AP) – Thousands of homes in Northern California remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire as unstable weather creates a high danger of new blazes erupting across the West.
Weekend thunderstorms across the northern Sierras didn't produce much rain, instead whipping up winds and unleashing lightning strikes that bedeviled the more than 6,000 firefighters trying to contain the month-old Dixie Fire amid temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees (38 Celsius).
"We're definitely still dealing with the possibility o...
