Deputy Rescues Vista Woman, 87, From House Fire Allegedly Set by Her Son

VISTA - An 87-year-old Vista resident had to be rescued from her burning home today after her son allegedly set fire to the residence while high on some sort of drug.

The woman made a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. to report that her son was behaving violently in her residence in the 1300 block of Teelin Avenue

and threatening to burn the house down, according to sheriff's Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The octogenarian then told a dispatcher the man had set a fire in a closet and that she was unable to get out of her home due to her limited mobility, Vengler said.

Arriving at the house to fi...