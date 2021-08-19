Exceptional Opportunities available for children and adults with special needs

Diane A. Rhodes

Special to Village News

After 23 years as a teacher for students with special needs, Cheryl Stark was ready for a change. Stepping away from the classroom, she still wanted to make a positive change in the lives of children with special needs so she founded Exceptional Opportunities Inc., a nonprofit based in Murrieta.

"The mission of Exceptional Opportunities is to enable children, with special needs, to be active family members, successful students and productive members of the community, by providing specialized community events, adapted equipment and assistive technolog...