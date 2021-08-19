Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital
Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:37pm
The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday, Aug. 15.
The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counter protesters in front of Los Angeles City Hall.
The identity of the man with the stab wound was not released and no information was given about the extent of his injury, the Los Angeles Times reported.
No arrest has been reported in connection with the stabbing, o...
