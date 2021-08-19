Gridiron scrimmage identifies Warriors' need for improvement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

What is important in a scrimmage, for example the football scrimmage Aug. 13 at Fallbrook High School in which the Warriors faced Mount Carmel High School, isn't necessarily the score but rather how the players executed.

"It wasn't crisp," said Fallbrook head coach Troy Everhart. "I wasn't overly impressed."

The Warriors had 21 practices prior to the scrimmage. "I thought we could do a little bit better," Everhart said.

CIF football returns to fall after the 2020-21 games were held in March and April. The Warriors last played April 16 and began practice...