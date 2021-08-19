Viking Plunder wins photo finish in first California race

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In his first California race, San Luis Rey Training Center gelding Viking Plunder took first place in a photo finish.

Viking Plunder made his California debut Aug. 5 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. The second race that day was a one-mile turf competition for 3-year-olds and upward who started for a claiming price of no more than $16,000 in 2021. Viking Plunder and jockey Trevor McCarthy were sixth halfway through the race but finished a nose in front of second-place Tom's Surprise.

"Real good run," said Paula Capestro, who is both Viking Plunder's tra...