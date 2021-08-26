FHS students return to school

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

Fallbrook High School freshmen were welcomed to campus Aug. 16. Student leaders led the incoming class of 2025 on a tour, showing them the classes they'll be attending during the school year. The freshmen were then given the opportunity to experience their first taste of Fallbrook High spirit, with their own pep rally, hosting the dance team, cheer performance, and student speakers.

Freshmen are given a tour around campus on the first day of school at Fallbrook High.

The first day began for the rest of the student body at 9:40 a.m., letting many students sleep in and get the rest they need to begin a new school year. Teachers were given powerpoints from the administration team which taught students about school policies, such as attendance, dress code, graduation requirements, and notable faculty around campus. The rest of the week continued as normal with students getting to know each other, introductory lessons, and reacclimating to in-person schooling again.

The week ended with Senior Sunrise, a Fallbrook High tradition where seniors gather to watch the sun rise on their final year of high school. Seniors met at the lower field beginning around 6 a.m. to watch the "sunrise," but the overcast weather meant no sun could be seen, so the clouds themselves have become part of the yearly tradition as well.

Sleepy seniors welcomed coffee and breakfast that ASB officers brought at 6:30 a.m., helping everyone to wake up. The leftover donuts were handed out to any students wearing Fallbrook red on the football team's first home game day.