Honorary Mayor candidates to host fundraisers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s Honorary Mayor candidates are hosting fundraising events for their local nonprofits. Candidate Miriam Key will be holding a BBQ Barn Dance Aug 27. Candidate Tuula Hukkanen will hold a Comedy Night Sept. 4.

Key’s fundraiser will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road. The $45 admission fee, as well as funds from the raffle and silent auction, will be used to support the VFW and Auxiliary as well as the chamber of commerce. Planned events include line dancing, BBQ chicken diner, and a DJ. Tickets can be bought at the VFW or by calling Key at 713-302-4230.

Hukkanen’s fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. The $40 entry fee will support the Fallbrook Land Conservatory’s Save Our Trees committee as well as the chamber of commerce. For more information, visit wwccomedy.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.