Jackie Heyneman honored for volunteer work
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:02pm
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors honored area volunteers after the Aug. 17 meeting. Supervisor Jim Desmond's honorees included Jackie Heyneman, a founding member of the Save Our Forest Committee within the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.
For over 50 years, Heyneman has spoken for the trees by preserving, planting, and caring for thousands of trees throughout Fallbrook. She leads monthly volunteer activities, including tree planting and beautification in county parks, other conserved park land, private property, and county road medians and shoulders.
Submitted by the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond.
