Village News

Jackie Heyneman honored for volunteer work

 
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:02pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Taking part in honoring Jackie Heyneman are, from left, SD Parks & Rec. Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Wegner; Supervisor Jim Desmond, daughter Teri Heyneman Myers, Heyneman, daughter Elaine Allyn, son-in-law Marques Allyn, SOF volunteers Terri Garner, Tim 0'Leary, Jean Dooley and Live Oak Park Ranger Brian Ek.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors honored area volunteers after the Aug. 17 meeting. Supervisor Jim Desmond's honorees included Jackie Heyneman, a founding member of the Save Our Forest Committee within the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

For over 50 years, Heyneman has spoken for the trees by preserving, planting, and caring for thousands of trees throughout Fallbrook. She leads monthly volunteer activities, including tree planting and beautification in county parks, other conserved park land, private property, and county road medians and shoulders.

Submitted by the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond.

 

